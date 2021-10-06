Coronavirus News: What comes next after DC schools bill | Montgomery Co. plans test-to-stay unit | Los Angeles OKs strict vaccination mandate | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Shootings near Zion National…

Shootings near Zion National Park prompt town lockdown

The Associated Press

October 6, 2021, 8:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROCKVILLE, Utah (AP) — A town near Zion National Park was on lockdown Wednesday after reports of an active shooter, local media report.

Residents of Rockville, which has about 220 residents, were told to take shelter after reports at 4:30 p.m. that a person shot at multiple vehicles on state Route 9 southwest of the park, KSL-TV reported.

It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported, local media reported.

Police are searching for the shooter.

State Route 9 is closed in both directions through Rockville, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Zion National Park is one of the nation’s most popular parks. National Park Service data shows the park saw nearly 676,000 visitors in June, topping the number during the same period in 2019 by a wide margin.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Bereavement leave for feds, a new 'digital corps,' and more highlights from House NDAA

DoD mandates civilian vaccinations against COVID

VA has had more acting CIOs than permanent ones since 2009

DoJ’s new Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative to hold contractors accountable for cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up