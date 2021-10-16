Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » National News » Remains identified as those…

Remains identified as those of Iowa boy missing since May

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 11:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Remains found in a field in September were those of an Iowa boy who went missing from his home in May, according to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Friday night that the remains were those of Xavior Harrelson, who disappeared from an Iowa trailer park near Montezuma on May 27, just days before his 11th birthday.

The sheriff’s department said it would not immediately release the boy’s cause of death.

Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, said Xavior’s death was being investigated as suspicious, the Des Moines Register reported.

A farmer found the remains in a field in September in a field about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from Montezuma, a town of 1,300 people is 70 miles (112 kilometers) east of Des Moines.

Xavior had completed his fourth grade year at Montezuma Elementary School on May 21 and was off for summer break. Hundreds of people helped search for him.

“We will never forget Xavior and his kind heart,” Montezuma Mayor Jacki Bolen told the Register after the confirmation. “The Montezuma community is greatly saddened by the news of Xavior’s passing. We express our deepest sympathy to his family and friends.”

The confirmation of Xavior’s death comes three years after another Poweshiek County resident, Mollie Tibbets, was killed as the 20-year-old University of Iowa student was on a run near her hometown of Brooklyn, 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Montezuma.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a farmhand, was convicted of murder in her death.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up