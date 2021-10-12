MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say 2 people and suspect are dead in a Post Office shooting in Memphis, Tennessee.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 12, 2021, 6:21 PM
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say 2 people and suspect are dead in a Post Office shooting in Memphis, Tennessee.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.