Coronavirus News: Manassas school returns to virtual learning | Howard University's homecoming plans | Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Police investigating shooting at…

Police investigating shooting at post office in Memphis

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 4:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police investigated a shooting Tuesday at a post office in an historic neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee, the third high-profile shooting in the region in weeks.

The shooting occurred at the post office branch in the Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis, but authorities did not immediately release any details.

The street leading to the post office was blocked by police Tuesday afternoon. Federal authorities were also on the scene.

It comes after other shootings in the Memphis area in recent weeks have raised concerns. The franchise owner of a sushi counter inside a Kroger grocery store fatally shot one person and wounded 14 others before killing himself on Sept. 23, investigators said. A week later, a teenage boy was shot and critically wounded inside a Memphis school and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter.

On Oct. 18, 2010, two mail workers were fatally shot during a robbery at a post office in the rural West Tennessee town of Henning. The post office was named in honor of the slain employees last week.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

JAIC thinks AI might solve DoD's struggles with contract writing systems

Collins used CISO role to drive cyber deeper into SSA’s mission areas

USPS employee satisfaction falls behind competitors, IG analysis finds

NGA looks to corral satellite imagery, other data in push for ‘synthetic persistence’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up