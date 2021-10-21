Coronavirus News: CDC signs off expanded booster rollout | Flu shots required at Johns Hopkins | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Police: 4 killed in Washington state shooting

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 9:51 PM

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Four people were killed in a shooting in Tacoma on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The Tacoma Police Department said on Twitter at about 5:30 p.m. that two females and one male had died at the scene and that a male was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At about 6:30 p.m., police said on Twitter that the person taken to a hospital had died from his injuries. The victims appeared to be adults, police told The News Tribune.

Police said the shooting happened on the 4200 block of Everett Street, near the city’s Eastside neighborhood.

Police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow told the newspaper that the shootings happened in an alley behind a residence and that at least one victim was found in the street in front of the residence.

Police called it an active scene and asked people to stay away from the area. Detectives and crime scene technicians were at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

