Coronavirus News: J&J vaccine requires booster | Lawsuits over unproven COVID treatment | COVID-safe Halloween tips
Home » National News » Police: 3 dead after…

Police: 3 dead after knife attack on Arkansas officer

The Associated Press

October 17, 2021, 1:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT SMITH, Texas (AP) — Police in Arkansas said Sunday that three people were dead after an incident in which an officer fired his weapon while defending himself from a knife attack.

Police provided little information on what happened, including how the people died and what led up to the Fort Smith police officer firing his gun. Police did not immediately say whether any of the people who died were shot by the officer or whether they may have been stabbed. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday in Fort Smith, located about 160 miles (260 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

The officer was injured and was in surgery Sunday morning, Aric Mitchell, a spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department, said.

The department asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate. Bill Sadler, a spokesman for Arkansas State Police, said he could not immediately provide any additional information.

Both Mitchell and Sadler said authorities may provide more information later Sunday afternoon.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up