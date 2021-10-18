Police: 2 dead in separate motorcycle crashes in Delaware

Police in Delaware say two motorcyclists died Sunday in separate crashes.

NEW CASTLE, Del. — Police in Delaware say two motorcyclists died Sunday in separate crashes.

The News Journal reports that the motorcyclists were the fourth and fifth to be killed in crashes since Friday.

On Sunday afternoon, New Castle police were called to River Road, where they found a 55-year-old motorcyclist critically injured. Police said he later died.

A few hours later, Delaware State Police said troopers were called to Summit Bridge Road, where a car turned in front of a motorcycle.

Police say the 20-year-old Middletown man on the motorcycle tried to stop, but hit the car, then slid underneath. He died on the scene.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.