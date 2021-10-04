Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Leesburg Police will quit if vaccine is mandated | Latest cases in DC region
Person shot inside Philadelphia hospital; suspect on the run

The Associated Press

October 4, 2021, 1:52 AM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person was shot inside a hospital in Philadelphia early Monday morning, police told news outlets.

The shooting happened just after midnight at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, local television stations reported. The suspect then left the scene, and a manhunt was underway to locate and capture the shooter.

The suspect reportedly fled in a box truck and was seen headed toward Interstate 95, WPVI-TV reported.

A hospital spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

It was unclear what sparked the shooting.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

