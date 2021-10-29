Coronavirus News: Trick-or-treating during the pandemic | Md. urges boosters as cases rise | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Oklahoma deputy shot while responding to disturbance

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 12:54 PM

PINK, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma deputy sheriff has been hospitalized after being shot several times while responding to reports of a domestic disturbance Friday morning on the outskirts of Oklahoma City, authorities said.

The deputy, whose name and condition have not been released, was shot at a home in a wooded area between the towns of Pink and Bethel Acres, according to Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster told reporters that the deputy was shot several times and taken to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Foster described the situation as “evolving” and declined to provide more details. No suspect was in custody.

Authorities from numerous local, state and federal agencies were outside the home where the deputy was shot and Foster said the suspect was believed to be inside.

