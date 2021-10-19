Coronavirus News: US to OK mix-and-match boosters | Celebrating homecoming | Va. adds dashboard for children | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
New-York Historical Society selects new trustee chair

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 1:00 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New-York Historical Society has chosen Dr. H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang, a scholar of art and archeology, as its next chair of the Board of Trustees.

Dr. Hsu-Tang, a current trustee who will succeed Pam B. Schafler, begins her new position in February. Her plans include the construction of a 70,000 square foot annex with a floor dedicated to the American LGBTQ+ Museum.

“It is a tremendous honor to be elected to lead the board of the third oldest cultural institution in the U.S. and the first museum in New York, at a time of forward thinking and growth,” Hsu-Tang, a consulting scholar to the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology at the University of Pennsylvania, said in a statement Tuesday.

“For the last two decades, at least, New-York Historical has reflected the pluralistic democracy we strive to be. Since 1804, we have been a steward of America’s cultural heritage, for the people, by the people, and to the people. We are the future of American history.”

