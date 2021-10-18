Coronavirus News: Va. adds dashboard for children | Why boosters weren't tweaked to match variants | COVID-safe Halloween tips | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » National News » Nevada governor suffers minor…

Nevada governor suffers minor injuries in weekend car crash

The Associated Press

October 18, 2021, 4:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak was involved in a weekend vehicle crash while he was driving in a Las Vegas suburb and was resting at home Monday after suffering minor injuries, officials said.

The two vehicle-crash at an intersection in the suburban community of Spring Valley happened Sunday afternoon and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating, Sisolak spokeperson Meghin Delaney said.

Sisolak’s office in a statement Sunday night said the governor and another driver suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital as a precaution. The governor was released from the hospital in less than two hours, his office said.

Lt. Brian Boxler told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the collision was between an SUV and a sedan. Sisolak was driving one of the vehicles and there were no passengers in either car, the newspaper reported.

The governor’s office and Las Vegas police did not provide more details requested by The Associated Press.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims

ATF under congressional fire for misclassifying jobs, improperly paying out law enforcement benefits

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up