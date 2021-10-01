Monacan tribe considers possibilities for new property

The Monacan Indian Nation recently purchased nearly 1,300 acres in Monroe for $5.5 million and the Amherst County-based tribe’s chief says their plans for development will benefit the tribe and the county.

The News & Advance reports that Chief Kenneth Branham confirmed the purchase and says the tribe is considering development ideas including a retirement home and a rehabilitation center for alcohol and drug addiction.

The Monacans became a federally recognized tribe in early 2018 after a two-decade push. Branham says one of the three homes on the 1,292-acre property could eventually be developed as a wedding venue with beautiful views.

The site could also host the tribe’s powwow, a major event that brings thousands to the county.

