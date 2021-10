BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — Missouri executes Ernest Johnson for killing three people while robbing a convenience store in 1994.

Listen now to WTOP News

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — Missouri executes Ernest Johnson for killing three people while robbing a convenience store in 1994.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.