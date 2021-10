FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lawyers for Nikolas Cruz say he will plead guilty to killing 17 people in Parkland,…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lawyers for Nikolas Cruz say he will plead guilty to killing 17 people in Parkland, Florida, high school in 2018.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.