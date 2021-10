BOSTON (AP) — Kenya’s Benson Kipruto wins pandemic-delayed 125th Boston Marathon in race’s return from 30-month absence.

BOSTON (AP) — Kenya’s Benson Kipruto wins pandemic-delayed 125th Boston Marathon in race’s return from 30-month absence.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.