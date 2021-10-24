Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » National News » Jay Black, singer for…

Jay Black, singer for Jay and the Americans, dies at 82

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 12:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Black, front man for the 1960s rock band Jay and the Americans, who crooned the soaring vocals to hits like “This Magic Moment,” “Cara Mia” and “Come a Little Bit Closer,” has died. He was 82.

The band announced the death of Black, born David Blatt, in a statement Saturday. Jay and the Americans bandmate and vocalist Sandy Deanne said Black died Friday from complications of pneumonia. Rolling Stone reported that Black had suffered from dementia in recent years.

“We shared both wonderful and very contentious times, and much like an ex-wife, we are so proud of the beautiful children we created,” the band said in a statement. “We’ll always remember The Voice.”

Black joined Jay and the Americans in 1962, replacing the group’s first singer, Jay Traynor. One of their biggest hits was a cover of the Drifters’ “The Magic Moment.” It reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts and sold more than 1 million copies.

After the group disbanded in 1973, Black continued as a solo performer up until his last concert in 2017. During their heyday, Jay and the Americans regularly performed on variety TV series. Black also appeared in Frank Sinatra’s 1977 made-for-TV film “Contract on Cherry Street.”

Black for years performed under the name Jay and the Americans but after filing for bankruptcy, sold the name to Deanne, whose real name is Sandy Yagunda.

Black is survived by four children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up