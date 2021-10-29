Coronavirus News: Trick-or-treating during the pandemic | Md. urges boosters as cases rise | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » National News » Iowa governor signs vaccine…

Iowa governor signs vaccine mandate exemption bill into law

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 12:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed into law a bill that allows Iowa workers to seek medical and religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and guarantees that those who are fired for refusing a vaccine will qualify for unemployment benefits.

Reynolds signed the bill a day after the Iowa Legislature passed it in a one-day special session convened to pass the state’s redistricting maps. The law becomes effective immediately.

Reynolds has opposed government requirements for masks and vaccines, even though COVID-19 has killed nearly 7,000 people in Iowa and medical science has shown both tools to be effective in reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

She said in a statement that “no Iowan should be forced to lose their job or livelihood over the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Reynolds said she believes the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19 but has often voiced opposition to mandates.

Iowa remains 23rd in the nation for percentage of its population fully vaccinated at 55.4%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About a third of the state’s population still has not received at least one dose of vaccine and most of the state continues to experience a high level of community spread of the virus.

Reynolds said she plans to sue the federal government to challenge its proposed vaccine mandates once President Joe Biden’s administration releases the rules.

More than 100 people opposing vaccination requirements rallied at the Iowa Capitol Thursday to push for stronger language. Lobbyists for the business community said the bill puts business owners in conflict between complying with federal directives or state law. Businesses also are concerned about increased unemployment insurance costs.

Other Republican-led states also have pushed back against efforts to require employee vaccinations including Montana, Arkansas, Texas and West Virginia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept. highlights workforce goals as part of 'historic' modernization strategy

Intelligence community workforce is more diverse, but still struggles with retention and promotion

House readiness panel 'not messing around' on deteriorating DoD depots

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up