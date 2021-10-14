WASHINGTON (AP) — House Jan. 6 panel sets contempt vote for Steve Bannon after former Trump aide defies subpoena.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 14, 2021, 1:33 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Jan. 6 panel sets contempt vote for Steve Bannon after former Trump aide defies subpoena.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.