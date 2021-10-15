Former police recruit gets 20 months for beating girlfriend

A former New Castle County Police recruit who pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend has been sentenced to less than 2 years in prison.

WDEL-FM reports Taylor Reynolds was sentenced to 20 months behind bars last month. Prosecutors sought 2 ½ years.

In July, Reynolds pleaded guilty to felony strangulation and misdemeanor third-degree assault.

Court records show Reynolds, who was 25 at the time, beat, strangled, and head-butted his then-girlfriend until she lost consciousness.

Reynolds played football in high school and for James Madison University. The Atlanta Falcons later signed and released him as undrafted free agent.

