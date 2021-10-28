Coronavirus News: Antidepressant shows promise for treating early COVID | Pandemic led to record pro bono hours in DC | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » National News » Feds: Man used virus…

Feds: Man used virus relief loan to buy $57,000 Pokemon card

The Associated Press

October 28, 2021, 5:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally obtaining a coronavirus relief loan and using more than $57,000 of the money to buy a collectable Pokemon card.

Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia, faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of wire fraud, acting U.S. Attorney David Estes of the Southern District of Georgia said in a statement.

Prosecutors said in a legal filing that Oudomsine, 31, submitted false information to the U.S. Small Business Administration last year when he applied for a COVID-19 relief loan for an “entertainment services” business he claimed to own. They said he lied about how many people he employed as well as his business’ annual revenues.

He received $85,000 from the loan program, prosecutors said, and used it to buy a Pokemon trading card for $57,789.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Senators concerned over DoD's sexual assault overhaul timeline

Making diversity, equity and inclusion agile, accountable will help its adoption, agencies say

Agency safety and reentry plans varied considerably during initial days of the pandemic, GAO finds

State Dept. highlights workforce goals as part of 'historic' modernization strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up