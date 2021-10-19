OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal grand jury indictment accuses US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska of lying to FBI.

Listen now to WTOP News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal grand jury indictment accuses US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska of lying to FBI.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.