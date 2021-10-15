Coronavirus News: Frustration with DC schools testing | DC schools increase COVID-19 funding | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
FDA advisory panel endorses booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 1:29 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — FDA advisory panel endorses booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

