Delaware officials: Woman killed, husband injured in house fire

OGLETOWN, Del. — New Castle County, Delaware officials say a 75-year-old woman has died and her 78-year-old husband is in serious condition after a fire at an Ogletown house.

The News Journal reports that the New Castle County Department of Public Safety says firefighters were called to the home on Augusta Drive around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say the man had already escaped the burning home on his own.

Officials say firefighters rescued the woman from the house and treated her for burns and smoke inhalation, but she died later at a hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

