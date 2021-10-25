Delaware AG: Office of embattled state auditor violated FOIA

The attorney general’s office has determined that the office of Delaware’s embattled state auditor violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act over a period of several years by failing to properly maintain logs of public records requests.

The Department of Justice issued its opinion Monday in response to a petition from The Associated Press.

It found that the auditor’s office failed to maintain its FOIA logs as required by law.

State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

McGuiness was indicted two weeks ago on public corruption charges. She has denied those allegations.

