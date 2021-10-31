Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » National News » Deere workers would get…

Deere workers would get immediate 10% raises under new offer

The Associated Press

October 31, 2021, 7:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Union workers at Deere & Co. would get wage increases of 10% in the first year and 5% each in the third and fifth years under a tentative contract reached between the farm-equipment maker and the United Auto Workers union.

The workers would get 3% lump sums in the second, fourth and sixth years of the deal. They would also get a ratification bonus of $8,500 and no changes in the cost of their health insurance, according to a summary of the agreement posted Sunday on the union website.

The company and the UAW reached a tentative agreement Saturday that would cover more than 10,000 workers at 12 Deere locations in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas. However, a strike that began Oct. 14 will continue while workers review the terms of the deal ahead of a ratification vote.

Union members previously rejected a proposed contract that included immediate 5% raises for some workers and 6% for others, and 3% raises in 2023 and 2025.

The Moline, Illinois-based company reported $4.7 billion in net income for the first nine months of its fiscal year, more than double the $2 billion of the same period a year earlier.

A labor shortage affecting many industries also gave workers more leverage to demand better pay and benefits.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

Biden's IRS spending plan makes it through Build Back Better Act framework

OPM preparing more telework, remote work guidance for agencies, Ahuja says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up