JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 13, 2018, about a death row inmate who said he wanted to be executed, The Associated Press erroneously reported that David Cox’s wife was killed in Shannon, Mississippi. She was killed in Sherman, Mississippi.

