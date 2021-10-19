Coronavirus News: US to OK mix-and-match boosters | Celebrating homecoming | Va. adds dashboard for children | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » National News » Chief: Police fatally shot…

Chief: Police fatally shot Florida teen pointing air rifle

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 11:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Police fatally shot a Florida teenager after he pointed what turned out to be an air rifle at people, cars and officers, a police chief said.

Police identified him as Alexander King, a 17-year-old junior at Tarpon Springs High School who had 22 previous encounters with law enforcement.

Officers responded Saturday night to reports of a white male dressed in black walking around a busy street pointing what appeared to be an assault-style weapon at people and cars.

Tarpon Springs Police Chief Jeffrey Young said in a news release Monday that officers fired 12 rounds at King after he pointed the rifle at them.

The teen was pronounced dead at a hospital. It’s not clear if he fired any shots from the air-powered pellet gun he carried.

King’s earlier encounters with law enforcement included arrests for battery on a school board employee and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Young said.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid leave under department policy while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and other agencies investigate.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

When it comes to supply chain risks, agencies need to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

Temporary, seasonal employees would become eligible for FEDVIP under new OPM policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up