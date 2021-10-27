Coronavirus News: Vaccinated travelers impacting flight prices | Building back pre-pandemic muscle | FDA backs Pfizer vaccine for kids | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs to play CMA stage

The Associated Press

October 27, 2021, 12:09 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The CMA Awards will be a night of all-star collaborations between Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and Chris Young, and Mickey Guyton with Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards.

The Country Music Association announced additional performers on Wednesday for the Nov. 10 awards show, including top nominee Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Old Dominion.

Underwood and Aldean will perform their current hit “If I Didn’t Love You,” while Brown and Young will sing “Famous Friends.” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde are teaming up for a performance of their song “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

Other nominees who will also perform include Eric Church, who is tied with Stapleton with five nominations, Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne and Dan + Shay. Blake Shelton is also on the lineup for the show that will be hosted by Luke Bryan.

The CMA Awards will air on ABC from Nashville, Tennessee. Voting in the final ballot ends Wednesday.

