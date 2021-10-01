Coronavirus News: Majority of DC gov't workers are fully vaccinated | Hogan to eligible Marylanders: get booster shot | Bonuses for vaccinated Manassas staffers | Latest cases in DC region
Billy Strings wins bluegrass entertainer of the year award

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 12:20 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Grammy-winning bluegrass musician Billy Strings won entertainer of the year at the genre’s top awards show, a major feat for the 28-year-old guitarist who beat out veteran performers.

The International Bluegrass Music Association’s Bluegrass Music Awards were handed out Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina, where Strings was also named guitar player of the year. Nominees for entertainer of the year included Balsam Range, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, the Del McCoury Band and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.

Strings, originally from Michigan, won a Grammy Award for his 2019 album “Home,” and just released his second record for Rounder Records, an acoustic album called “Renewal.”

Also picking up multiple awards was Appalachian Road Show, which won best new artist and instrumental group of the year. Sister Sadie won vocal group of the year, song of the year went to Balsam Range for “Richest Man” and album of the year was “Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy.”

