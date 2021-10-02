Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Auction revives vegetable farms,…

Auction revives vegetable farms, builds Amish communities

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 3:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OXFORD, Pa. — In box trucks and horse-drawn wagons, Amish farmers and others carry corrugated crates of bright vegetables and fruits to an open-sided auction house in Oxford, Chester County, to meet buyers for grocers, restaurants, and caterers three mornings a week. It seems like a scene out of time. But the Oxford Produce Auction LLC, owned by 40 Amish farmers, is only 10 years old. It signals a surprising shift in the 300-year-old farm communities of western Chester and southern Lancaster Counties, where young families are making a living from smaller pieces of ground, instead of leaving the region or seeking wage jobs.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

House members continue rallying cry for better TSA officer pay

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up