AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 4:07 AM

OCT. 23 – 29, 2021

From South African President Jacob Zuma sitting in the High Court facing charges of corruption, money laundering, and racketeering, in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, to the warm handshake of U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Rome, before the Group of 20 summit, to Japan’s former Princess Mako and her husband, Kei Komuro, announcing their marriage in Tokyo, after she lost her royal status due to marrying a commoner, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

