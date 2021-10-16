Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures: Global

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 12:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OCT. 9 – 15, 2021

From the excitement of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood of The Rolling Stones, chattily standing outside their plane as they arrive in Burbank, California, for “The No Filter Tour,” reminiscent of earlier days of rock n’ roll press opportunities, to New York real estate scion Robert Durst’s conviction to life in prison for the murder of his best friend, Susan Berman, to the beauty of sunset in Istanbul as pedestrians walk across the Golden Horn Metro bridge, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up