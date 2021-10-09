Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 10:29 AM

OCT. 2 – 8, 2021

From an explosive volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands, to emaciated, haunting drug users detained at a hospital by the Taliban in Afghanistan, to a skylit mobile ICU unit with COVID-19 patients in Bucharest, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

