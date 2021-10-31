Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
AP Top U.S. News at 1:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 31, 2021, 12:00 AM

In Rittenhouse case, Americans see what they want to see

For 112-year-old veteran’s daughter, care is a labor of love

Gay people who come out later in life face unique obstacles

Bid considered to wipe Alabama arrest records of King, Parks

Deere, UAW reach tentative pact; strike continues for now

Official: 3 die in SUV crossing crash with Amtrak train

1 dead, 13 captured swimming across US border in San Diego

Oregon’s biggest city has ‘long way to go’ repairing its rep

Chicago city worker vaccine mandate survives repeal effort

Kansas vaccine mandate foes rally; Holocaust comment decried

