AP Top U.S. News at 12:32 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 27, 2021, 12:00 AM

FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids

’70s radical David Gilbert granted parole in Brink’s robbery

Enforcement of indoor vaccine mandates proves uneven in US

Nor’easter has New England bracing for floods, power outages

Wildlife agencies to cancel Trump endangered species rules

In Louisiana, a father, a son and a culture of police abuse

Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed users

DNA brings pain, closure to family of John Wayne Gacy victim

In fatal shooting, some political foes take aim at Baldwin

California county closes In-N-Out over vaccine verification

