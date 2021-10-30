Coronavirus News: FDA authorizes vaccine for kids | Masks back in Montgomery County? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
AP Top U.S. News at 12:27 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

Oregon’s biggest city has ‘long way to go’ repairing its rep

Doctors question sedative dose used in Oklahoma execution

FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids

US Democratic governors to participate in U.N. climate talks

California governor abruptly skips UN climate conference

Giant Eagle settles pharmacy lawsuits with Ohio counties

Lawyer: SEC should go to Sen. Burr first in stock sale probe

West Virginia: First to worst in COVID-19 vaccine efforts

Study details environmental impacts of early Chaco residents

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?

