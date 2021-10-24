Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
AP Top U.S. News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

Vaccine mandates create conflict with defiant workers

No ‘blank slate’ jurors in county shaken by Arbery slaying

Disruptions to schooling fall hardest on vulnerable students

A moving ‘reunion’ for descendants of Holocaust survivors

Is there a constitutional right to food? Mainers to decide

Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed

Biden to meet Pope Francis amid some rifts with US bishops

States mostly defer to union guidance for on-set gun safety

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

After ‘Rust’ shooting, a look at other notable set accidents

