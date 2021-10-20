COVID-19 and pregnancy: Women regret not getting the vaccine
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
Negotiations drag on over 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
‘A dangerous time’: Portland, Oregon, sees record homicides
Nikolas Cruz set to plead guilty to Parkland massacre
Washington sheriff charged over confrontation with Black man
GOP firebrand Michele Fiore enters Nevada governor’s race
Retired Rep. Bill Zeliff, who probed Waco siege, dies at 85
Pig-to-human transplants come a step closer with new test
NFL set to propose fix to race-norming in dementia testing
