AP Top U.S. News at 1:35 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 20, 2021, 12:00 AM

COVID-19 and pregnancy: Women regret not getting the vaccine

Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

Negotiations drag on over 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

‘A dangerous time’: Portland, Oregon, sees record homicides

Nikolas Cruz set to plead guilty to Parkland massacre

Washington sheriff charged over confrontation with Black man

GOP firebrand Michele Fiore enters Nevada governor’s race

Retired Rep. Bill Zeliff, who probed Waco siege, dies at 85

Pig-to-human transplants come a step closer with new test

NFL set to propose fix to race-norming in dementia testing

