AP Top U.S. News at 12:27 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 12:00 AM

Ex-Facebook employee bringing sharp criticisms to Congress

Did ship’s anchor cause California oil spill? Maybe

Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation

Rittenhouse due in court for likely final motions hearing

Missouri preparing for execution of Ernest Johnson

Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney fans after dad’s removal

Hollywood’s behind-the-scenes crews vote to authorize strike

Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan

Arizona senator condemns activists pursuing her on campus

New California law aims to reduce deaths among Black moms

