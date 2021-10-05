AP Top U.S. News at 12:27 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Ex-Facebook employee bringing sharp criticisms to Congress Did ship’s anchor cause California oil spill? Maybe Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19…

Ex-Facebook employee bringing sharp criticisms to Congress Did ship’s anchor cause California oil spill? Maybe Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation Rittenhouse due in court for likely final motions hearing Missouri preparing for execution of Ernest Johnson Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney fans after dad’s removal Hollywood’s behind-the-scenes crews vote to authorize strike Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan Arizona senator condemns activists pursuing her on campus New California law aims to reduce deaths among Black moms Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.