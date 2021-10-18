Coronavirus News: J&J vaccine requires booster | Lawsuits over unproven COVID treatment | COVID-safe Halloween tips
AP Top U.S. News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 18, 2021, 12:00 AM

Cities seek to loosen rules on spending federal pandemic aid

Bill Clinton back home after hospitalization from infection

Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole

Fire crews make big gains against Southern California blaze

Risky business: Some Capitol riot defendants forgo lawyers

Crunch time: Biden faces critical next 2 weeks for agenda

Coast Guard: 1,200-foot ship dragged California oil pipeline

Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar

Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

In South Texas, aging water system meets growing population

