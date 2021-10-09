Coronavirus News: DC anticipates improvement in school virus testing | National Zoo animals recover | What's driving increase in vaccines? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
AP Top U.S. News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 12:00 AM

US appeals court lets Texas resume ban on most abortions

Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in US vaccines

Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation

2 parents convicted in 1st trial of college bribery scandal

Feds won’t seek charges against cop in Jacob Blake shooting

Americans agree misinformation is a problem, poll shows

Opal Lee’s Juneteenth dream came true, but she isn’t done

Little Rock, family of slain Black driver reach settlement

Ex-jail director to serve time in jail once called inhumane

Pfizer’s request to OK shots for kids a relief for parents

