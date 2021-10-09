AP Top U.S. News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

US appeals court lets Texas resume ban on most abortions
Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in US vaccines
Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation
2 parents convicted in 1st trial of college bribery scandal
Feds won’t seek charges against cop in Jacob Blake shooting
Americans agree misinformation is a problem, poll shows
Opal Lee’s Juneteenth dream came true, but she isn’t done
Little Rock, family of slain Black driver reach settlement
Ex-jail director to serve time in jail once called inhumane
Pfizer’s request to OK shots for kids a relief for parents
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.