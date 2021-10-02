Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages

Houston school principal shot by ex-student on campus

California to require COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren

Spears case spotlights state efforts to rein in conservators

4th year since Las Vegas massacre: ‘Be there for each other’

Subpoenas could shed light on how Jan. 6 rally came together

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

Judge saves US visas for some, not all lottery winners

Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization

Biden vows to ‘get it done,’ but talks drag on $3.5T plan

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up