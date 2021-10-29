Coronavirus News: Antidepressant shows promise for treating early COVID | Pandemic led to record pro bono hours in DC | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 12:00 AM

In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta

Cuomo accused of groping woman, a misdemeanor sex crime

US to pay $88M to families, victims of SC church massacre

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

‘Stupid’ and ‘insane’: Some billionaires vent over tax plan

Oklahoma executes inmate who dies vomiting and convulsing

For tribes, ‘good fire’ a key to restoring nature and people

Timeline of events involving capital punishment in Oklahoma

Linwood Holton Jr, 1st GOP Va governor of 20th century, dies

Philadelphia settles in fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

