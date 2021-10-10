Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Big cats recover from COVID-19 | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 10, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

EXPLAINER: The Texas abortion law’s swift impact, and future

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

Local school boards emerge as hot races in November election

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

Texas executions face delays over religious rights claims

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

Resident charged with killing 2 at Maryland senior community

3-year-old Texas boy, missing for 4 days, is found alive

Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama 41-38 on last-play field goal

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

Ray Odierno, former Army chief of staff, dies of cancer at 67

DoD outlines steps to stand up zero trust program office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up