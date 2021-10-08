Pfizer’s request to OK shots for kids a relief for parents
New FDA chief can’t come soon enough for beleaguered agency
US health experts urge flu shots to avoid ‘twindemic’
Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
EXPLAINER: What’s behind changes in student loan forgiveness
Ghost towns: Nursing home staffing falls amid pandemic
California makes it illegal to remove condom without consent
Group studies scourge of missing, murdered Native Hawaiians
EXPLAINER: The Texas abortion law’s swift impact, and future
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.