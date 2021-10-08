Coronavirus News: Pfizer requests OK on shots for kids | Md. comptroller reinstates mask mandate | How US can avoid 'twindemic' | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
October 8, 2021, 12:00 AM

Pfizer’s request to OK shots for kids a relief for parents

New FDA chief can’t come soon enough for beleaguered agency

US health experts urge flu shots to avoid ‘twindemic’

Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law

Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump

EXPLAINER: What’s behind changes in student loan forgiveness

Ghost towns: Nursing home staffing falls amid pandemic

California makes it illegal to remove condom without consent

Group studies scourge of missing, murdered Native Hawaiians

EXPLAINER: The Texas abortion law’s swift impact, and future

