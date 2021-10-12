Merck asks US FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill
Indigenous Peoples Day marked with celebrations, protests
IMF board approves allowing Georgieva to remain as head
California’s ‘Surf City USA’ beach reopens after oil spill
At least 2 dead in California plane crash that torched homes
Report: Offshore wind supply chain worth $109B over 10 years
Advocates, lawmakers push hospitals to help more with bills
Hydropower decline adds strain to power grids in drought
Gun violence claiming more lives of American teens, children
Gun violence and kids: Shattered dreams, devastated families
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.