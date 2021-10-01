AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Nation’s most restrictive abortion law back in Texas court American Dream unveils luxury wing as virus still looms Big drop…

Nation’s most restrictive abortion law back in Texas court American Dream unveils luxury wing as virus still looms Big drop in US teen vaping seen with COVID school closures Biden vaccine mandate splits US on party lines: AP-NORC poll Health workers once saluted as heroes now get threats Britney’s father is out, but scrutiny of him just beginning Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated Police: Human remains could be Iowa boy who vanished in May Prisons, border wall: How GOP is looking to use COVID money New Biden rules would limit arrest, deportation of migrants Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.