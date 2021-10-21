Coronavirus News: FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | Fairfax unveils schools testing plan | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FBI: Items linked to Laundrie, potential human remains found

House to vote on Bannon contempt as Justice decision looms

Ex-Minneapolis cop faces new sentence in death of 911 caller

White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11

FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters

Coast Guard had earlier notice about California oil spill

Abolitionist or Republican? Stark choice in Seattle race

Tiny wrists in cuffs: How police use force against children

NTSB recovers black boxes from plane that burned in Texas

COVID-19 and pregnancy: Women regret not getting the vaccine

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DHS cyber talent system set to go live with ‘around 150 positions’ next month

Under new Biden initiative, agencies will do more to educate employees about collective bargaining

Senate appropriators want to add $24B to defense budget in bill

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up