Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Lawyer: ‘Preposterous’ to blame Afghan man in US war deaths

Cities, police unions clash as vaccine mandates take effect

Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre

In trial over Arbery death, racial reckoning looms large

Witness: Giuliani associate never delivered campaign funds

Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building

DOJ will ask Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law

Maine’s Colby College bans discrimination based on caste

How a Texas ban on most abortions unfolded, and what’s next

‘Lawless city?’ Worry after Portland police don’t stop chaos

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

ATF under congressional fire for misclassifying jobs, improperly paying out law enforcement benefits

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up