Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. to lift mask mandate | Some may need fourth shot | Va. among best for vaccinations | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:10 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 28, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Exacerbated by pandemic, child care crisis hampers economy

America ‘on fire’: Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate

Painting of Yale namesake and enslaved child back on display

Judge in Prince Andrew suit says key document can be secret

Is it OK to go trick-or-treating during the pandemic?

$4.9M payout to family of man shot 9 times by California cop

AP Sources: Letitia James will run for New York governor

California virus cases stop falling, governor urges caution

Clamorous students participate in government — by suing it

Garland defends school board memo amid Republican criticism

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Could AI can help stave off the brain drain of federal retirement?

State Dept. highlights workforce goals as part of 'historic' modernization strategy

GSA makes course corrections with its commercial platforms initiative

Agency safety and reentry plans varied considerably during initial days of the pandemic, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up